Putin reiterates strong backing for Iran in meeting with Iranian FM Araghchi

MOSCOW – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi called on Russian President Vladimir Putin in a high-profile diplomatic meeting held in Saint Petersburg.

The talks between Araghchi and Putin underscored ongoing strategic engagement between Tehran and Moscow at a tense moment for regional affairs.

Putin, speaking during the meeting, voiced cautious optimism about Iran’s resilience, saying he hoped the Iranian people would overcome what he described as a “difficult period.” He further expressed confidence that peace would ultimately prevail, Reuters reported, citing Russia’s state-run RIA news agency.

In a notable statement on Russia’s regional stance, Putin added that Moscow intends to act in the interests of Iran as well as other countries in the region, signaling continued alignment amid shifting geopolitical pressures.