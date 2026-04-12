Punjab set to launch polio vaccination campaign tomorrow

The second National Immunisation Days (NIDs) of 2026 will commence across Punjab on Monday, April 13, aiming to vaccinate more than 23.3 million children under the age of five.

In Lahore, identified as a high-risk reservoir district, the campaign will continue for seven days, while in all other districts it will be conducted over four days.

More than 200,000 polio workers and supervisors will take part in this extensive drive. The workforce includes 16,605 area in-charges, 3,991 Union Council Management Officers, over 84,884 mobile team members, 4,884 fixed teams, and more than 2,664 transit teams, ensuring that every eligible child is reached.

Punjab has demonstrated significant progress in polio eradication over the past six months. Environmental surveillance data and reported WPV1 cases indicate a sharp decline in virus circulation across key regions, including Lahore, South Punjab, and Rawalpindi.

Out of 99 environmental samples tested in 2026, only one sample—reported from Lahore in February—tested positive, which subsequently turned negative in March. Overall positivity has dropped to 1%, a substantial reduction from 26% at the end of 2025 and 56% in August 2025.

Regional trends further underscore this progress. In Lahore, environmental sample positivity has declined from 56% in 2025 to 5% in 2026. Rawalpindi has reported zero positive samples this year, compared to 33% positivity in 2025.

Similarly, South Punjab districts—including Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahim Yar Khan, Multan, and Dera Ghazi Khan—have achieved zero per cent positivity in 2026, down from 17–42% last year.

“All environmental samples from Lahore, South Punjab, and Rawalpindi tested negative in the latest round conducted in March,” said Adeel Tasawur.

The province remains focused on maintaining high-quality Supplementary Immunisation Activities (SIAs), strengthening community engagement, and enhancing collaboration with religious, political, and community leaders to reach underserved populations.

Parents are urged to cooperate with polio teams and ensure that all children under five years of age receive polio drops during the campaign.