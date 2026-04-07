UHS Approves Key Reforms in MBBS Curriculum

The University of Health Sciences (UHS) has approved key reforms to the MBBS curriculum, placing paediatrics on par with gynaecology in the final year and increasing its total marks from 200 to 300.

The UHS Board of Studies in Medicine decided at its 54th meeting on Tuesday. Vice Chancellor Prof Ahsan Waheed Rathore chaired the meeting attended by the board’s convener Prof Zohra Khanum, along with principals of affiliated medical colleges.

According to officials, the enhancement of paediatrics follows recommendations put forward by the discipline-specific faculty council. It was also decided that, from the current academic year, the subject will comprise two theory papers in the final year, both based entirely on multiple-choice questions.

UHS VC:

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Rathore underlined the importance of paediatrics, noting that nearly 45 per cent of the country’s population consists of children. He said the increase in marks was necessary to strengthen the training of future doctors in child health.

Community Medicine Curriculum:

The meeting also approved significant changes to the community medicine curriculum. Maternal and child health, along with nutrition, will now form a compulsory component of the subject. In addition, fourth-year MBBS students will undertake study visits to immunisation centres, neonatal care units and family planning facilities as part of their training.