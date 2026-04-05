Punjab seals 998 illegal healthcare centres in six weeks

The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has sealed 998 illegal treatment centres across Punjab during a targeted enforcement campaign against unqualified and unregistered medical practitioners during the last six weeks.

According to data released by the Anti-Quackery Department of the PHC on Sunday, its enforcement teams carried out 3,860 field visits to suspected quack outlets, marking 2,286 premises for continued surveillance, while 346 centres were found to be shut, relocated or converted to other businesses.

The enforcement activities covered both urban and rural areas. Lahore recorded the highest level of action, with 645 centres visited and 217 sealed.

In Faisalabad, 62 outlets were shut down following 239 visits, while in Khanewal, 52 outlets were closed out of 155 visits. Significant enforcement was also recorded in Sheikhupura with 48 centres sealed, Kasur 47, Multan 46, Rawalpindi 39, Gujranwala 37, Bahawalpur 36, Pakpattan and Sargodha 30 each, and Sialkot 33 illegal outlets closed.

Districts including Attock, Bahawalnagar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Muzaffargarh, Narowal, Okara, Rahim Yar Khan, Rajanpur, Toba Tek Singh, Vehari and others were also reported to have multiple closures and surveillance actions.

PHC Chief Executive Officer Dr Muhammad Saqib Aziz stated that these measures are part of the Commission’s sustained strategy to eradicate quackery and protect patients from unsafe and unregulated treatment. He added that premises marked for surveillance will be revisited to ensure that quacks do not resume illegal practice and that only qualified and duly registered practitioners are providing services.

“The Commission is fully committed to safeguarding public health by enforcing the law,” the CEO said. “We urge citizens to seek care only from qualified physicians working at PHC-registered and -licensed healthcare establishments, and to report any suspected quackery to the PHC.”

He reiterated that it will continue its enforcement operations across the province, in close coordination with district administrations and health authorities, to improve service quality, ensure regulatory compliance and uphold patient safety.

Overall, the Commission has so far sealed 69,045 illegal centres following 246,529 visits, while over 30,600 quacks have either quit quackery or abandoned their illegal outlets.