Doctor Found Dead in Children’s Hospital Car Parking

Dr Ahmed Lateef, working at the Haematology Department of Children’s Hospital, was found dead in his vehicle parked in the health facility, The Police said on Sunday.

On getting a report of a person lying in a car parked in the hospital parking lot, the Police reached the spot and recovered the dead body.

According to the Police, the person died at least four days ago. Later, the person was identified as Dr Ahmed Latif, a resident of the Canal Park Society, who was performing duties in the Haematology Department. The dead body was shifted to the Mayo Hospital morgue. Further investigations are underway.

Meanwhile, Children’s Hospital Medical Director Prof Dr Tipu Sultan has constituted a four-member committee headed by Professor of Paediatric Haematology Prof Saima Farhan to investigate the unfortunate incident of the demise of Dr Ahmed Lateef.

The other members of the committee are Additional Medical Superintendent Dr Ali Abu Zar, AMS Dr Hafiz Muhammad Atif Nazir and Assistant Professor of Paediatric Haematology Department Dr Ayesha Khanum.

The committee will investigate the matter and submit its report within 24 hours.