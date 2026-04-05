Multan Sultans thrash Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2026 match

Multan Sultans thrashed Quetta Gladiators by six wickets in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 match at Lahore’s iconic Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday evening.

Chasing 167 runs target for victory, Multan Sultans crossed the finish line with six wickets and 27 balls remaining to reach the top of the points table.

Steve Smith was the top scorer with 53 off 35 balls, laced with seven fours and one maximum. Shan Masood contributed an unbeaten 46 off 30 balls, hitting two fours and as many maximums. Sahibzada Farhan made 32 off just 14 balls, and Josh Phillipe 18 off 15 balls.

Hassan Nawaz took two wickets while Alzarri Joseph and Saud Shakeel got one wicket apiece. Mohammad Nawaz was named player of the match for his valuable contribution with the ball.

Multan Sultans Innings:

After being asked to bat first by Multan Sultans skipper Ashton Turner, Quetta Gladiators managed to reach 166/7 in their quota of 20 overs, despite losing both openers early.

Skipper Saud Shakeel was the highest scorer for Gladiators, who made 56 off 41 balls, striking six fours and one maximum. Bevon Jacobs contributed a valuable unbeaten 49 off just 31 balls, hitting four fours and three maximums.

Ahmed Daniyal was retired hurt after contributing a valuable 22 off just nine balls with the help of two fours and one maximum. Hassan Nawaz made 20 off 22 balls and Khawaja Nafay 12 off seven balls.

Mohammad Nawaz bagged three wickets, Arafat Minhas two and Ashton Turner one, while Alzari Joseph was run out on the last ball of the innings.

Quetta Gladiators Playing XI: Saud Shakeel (capt), Shamyl Hussain, Khawaja Nafay (wk), Hasan Nawaz, Rilee Rossouw, Bevon Jacobs, Tom Curran, Ahmed Daniyal, Alzarri Joseph, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq

Multan Sultans Playing XI: Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Steve Smith, Ashton Turner (capt), Shan Masood, Josh Philippe, Muhammad Nawaz, Arafat Minhas, Peter Siddle, Muhammad Waseem Jnr, Muhammad Ismail, Faisal Akram