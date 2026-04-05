‘Tuesday will be Power Plant and Bridge Day’, Trump threatens Iran

United States President Donald J Trump has threatened in the worst words to hit Iran’s power plants and bridges on Tuesday if the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened.

In a post laden with abusive language on Sunday, Trump stated that “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!!”

Donald J. Trump Truth Social 04:05.26 08:03 AM EST pic.twitter.com/9NfbSE7VKB — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) April 5, 2026

“Open the ****** Strait, you crazy b******s, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah. President Donald J. Trump,” reads the post.