Punjab Schools Summer Holidays to start in May 2026?

LAHORE – Punjab’s Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat responded to reports on early summer vacations for Punjab school students.

In a statement, the Minister said the final decision on summer vacations for 2026 will only be taken after May 15, putting an end to swirling rumors about early holidays this year.

Speaking on the matter, he made it clear that no official announcement has been finalised yet, and all decisions will be subject to approval by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

As per online reports, the provincial government is reportedly considering to cut 15 to 20 days in summer holidays this year to recover academic losses and ensure syllabus completion on time. Authorities are planning to increase teaching days from 180 to 190 per academic year, signaling a tougher, more structured school schedule ahead.

Winter vacations may also be shortened by 5 to 6 days, as part of a broader effort to maximize classroom time. Education Minister strongly defended the proposed changes, stating that excessive holidays are causing academic time loss, and corrective measures are now necessary to address the gap in student learning.

The situation is far from straightforward. After severe heatwave alert was issued by the Meteorological Department across Punjab, experts are warning that the government may be forced to reconsider its stance.

According to weather specialists, if temperatures in late May rise beyond safe and tolerable levels, authorities could be compelled to announce early summer vacations, just as they did in previous years, to protect students from extreme heat risks.