Schedule for decision on summer vacation in Punjab 2026 revealed

LAHORE – Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat has shared details about schedule for taking decision on summer vacation 2026 for educational institutions.

The education minister also spoke about the ongoing speculations regarding summer vacations. He said that the final decision regarding the summer holidays will be made after May 15.

Any such decision will only be announced after the final approval of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, he asserted.

Govt Considers Shortening Summer Break

Earlier this month, Rana Sikandar Hayat revealed that the provincial government is considering shortening summer vacations by 15 to 20 days this year to overcome gaps in education.

The minister also proposed significant changes to the academic calendar aimed at improving education quality and ensuring timely completion of the syllabus.

The proposed measures are designed to increase the number of teaching days in the academic year from the current minimum of 180 to around 190 days, reducing educational loss for students.

The minister said excessive holidays currently reduce the actual instructional time. To address this, the government is considering reducing summer vacations by 15 to 20 days and winter vacations by 5 to 6 days.

Weather Conditions May Affect Summer Holidays Schedule

Experts said there could be early summer holidays due to alert for intensive heatwave in Punjab in coming days. They recalled that the provincial government had also announced early break for schools last year in order to protect students from extreme heat.

They said the government should make strategies to prevent the education losses due to climate change.