Islamabad, Pakistan Weather: More rain, gusty winds expected

More rains and gusty winds are expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan on Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Right now, parts of the country are experiencing 2°C to 4°C above-normal temperatures. The rains, though light and scattered, brought some respite by decreasing the temperatures.

Synoptic Situation:

A shallow westerly wave prevails over the western and central parts of the country.

Forecast:

Under these conditions, more rains and gusty winds are expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Pothohar region, upper/southeast Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir on Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, mainly hot and dry weather is expected over most parts of the country. However, rains and gusty winds are expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Temperatures:

Islamabad’s maximum temperatures will likely remain between 32°C and 34°C on Wednesday and between 33°C and 35°C on Thursday and Friday.

Rawalpindi’s maximum temperatures will likely remain between 31°C and 33°C on Wednesday and between 32°C and 34°C on Thursday and Friday.

Past Weather:

Isolated rains occurred in Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, north Balochistan, Barkhan and Sukkur during the last 24 hours. Hot and dry weather prevailed elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall (mm):

Punjab: Dera Ghazi Khan 21, Gujranwala 19, Bahawalpur (Airport 11, City 05), Multan (City 07, Airport 04), Kot Addu 07, Narowal 06, Sialkot Airport 05, Bhakkar 03, Lahore City, Karor (Layyah) 02, Mangla, Bahawalnagar 01

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kalam 11, Chitral 08, Drosh, Parachinar 03, Mir Khani, Pattan 02

Balochistan: Barkhan 04

Sindh: Sukkur 03

Kashmir: Garhi Dopatta 01

Jiwani was the hottest place in Pakistan with a maximum temperature of 46°C. The maximum temperature in Mohenjo-Daro was recorded at 44°C, and in Larkana at 43°C.

In Islamabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 33°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 43%.

In Rawalpindi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 32°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 56%.