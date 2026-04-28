CPEC, Security, and Investment in focus as PM Shehbaz heads to China in May

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is gearing up for important visit to China in May as a major step toward intensifying high-level engagement between Islamabad and Beijing.

The upcoming visit is expected to deepen bilateral relations and unlocking broader economic cooperation, with China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) taking center stage as both sides push to accelerate key projects under the massive initiative.

During high-profile trip, the premier is set to hold key meetings with senior Chinese leadership. He is also expected to brief them on the fast-evolving situation in the Middle East, while wider global and regional dynamics, including the shifting geopolitical landscape involving the United States and Iran—are likely to feature prominently in discussions.

The visit could prove to be a turning point, potentially paving the way for new agreements and a fresh wave of investment opportunities between the two long-standing partners. Critical sectors such as industry, agriculture, and the development of special economic zones are expected to dominate the agenda.

Both sides will reportedly review strategies aimed at boosting bilateral trade and accelerating progress on ongoing CPEC projects that remain central to Pakistan’s economic roadmap.

Preparations for the visit are already in full swing, with the Foreign Office working intensively to finalize the schedule for what is being viewed as a strategically important diplomatic engagement.