Punjab rivers in high flood as monsoon rains intensify  

LAHORE – The eighth spell of monsoon rains has caused a dangerous surge in water levels of major rivers in Punjab, prompting the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to place district administrations on high alert and order immediate evacuation of residents from low-lying areas.

The PDMA’s fact sheet said that high flood was recorded in the Sutlej at Ganda Singh Wala and in the Ravi at Jassar, where water flow has reached 90,000 cusecs.

At Shahdara, the Ravi is flowing at 40,000 cusecs, with the flood level rising from medium to high. The Sutlej at Head Sulemanki is experiencing medium flood, with water discharge recorded at 105,380 cusecs.

Meanwhile, the Indus River is at low flood at Kalabagh and Chashma, though water levels at Tarbela and Taunsa remain normal.

Over the past 24 hours, Narowal received the heaviest rainfall at 103 mm, followed by Kasur with 96 mm, Lahore 38 mm, Gujrat 16 mm, Gujranwala 13 mm, and Murree 1 mm. The Meteorological Department forecast that the wet spell will continue until August 27, with heavy rains expected in Murree, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, and Chakwal.

Reservoirs are filling rapidly, with Tarbela Dam at full capacity and Mangla Dam 76 percent filled.

Across the border, India’s Bhakra Dam is reported to be 80 percent full, Pong Dam 87 percent, and Thein Dam 85 percent.

PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia directed district authorities to take emergency measures, keep rescue and relief agencies deployed in the field, and strictly warn citizens—especially children—against approaching flood-prone areas, streams, and rivers. He confirmed no loss of life or property has been reported in Punjab during the past 24 hours.

Deputy Commissioner Ahmad Usman Javed said district administration, Rescue 1122, civil defense, and revenue staff had been put on emergency alert, with flood warnings issued and evacuations already underway in villages along the Sutlej.

He emphasized that the government was ensuring maximum protection of lives and property, adding that “the people of Pakistan must not bear the cost of India’s water aggression.”

The administration has appealed to residents of flood-prone areas to immediately relocate to safe zones and fully cooperate with the rescue teams.