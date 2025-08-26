Pakistan, India to clash in Beach Handball Championship 2025 in Maldives  

ISLAMABAD – Arch-rivals Pakistan and India are set to face each other not only in the Asia Cup cricket tournament but also at the upcoming Beach Handball Championship 2025 scheduled in the Maldives.

The six-nation championship will be held from September 17 to 22, with teams from Pakistan, India, South Africa, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and the Maldives participating.

Pakistan Handball Federation President Muhammad Shafiq said that preparations for the event were in full swing, with a training camp underway in Faisalabad for the country’s first-ever participation in the Commonwealth Senior Beach Handball Championship.

He added that from a pool of 14 players, an eight to ten-member squad would be finalized for the event. The team will be managed by Athar Ismail Amjad.

Expressing confidence in the national squad, Shafiq said that Pakistani players have the ability to defeat India in the tournament.