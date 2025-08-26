IHC allows withdrawal of petitions in Hajj quota case  

ISLAMABAD – The Hajj quota case took a fresh turn on Monday as divisions emerged among private tour operators, with several petitioners disassociating themselves from the case and alleging that their names had been added to the petition without consent.

During the hearing, Justice Muhammad Azam Khan of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) took up miscellaneous applications filed by private tour operators.

Counsel for the applicants Advocate Chaudhry Usama Tariq and others argued that their clients’ names had been included in the main petition against the Hajj quota without their knowledge or approval.

They requested the court to strike their names from the list of petitioners.

The court was informed that 12 more operators had withdrawn their petitions, further highlighting divisions within the group challenging the quota.

The lawyers stressed that their clients had no part in the case and did not wish to remain associated with it.

After hearing the arguments, the IHC accepted the miscellaneous applications and ordered the removal of the concerned operators’ names from the petition.