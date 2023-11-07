LAHORE – Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted scattered rains for parts of Punjab on Tuesday night and the following two days.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave is affecting western parts of Pakistan and is likely to grip upper parts from tomorrow (evening).

Under these conditions, partly cloudy weather is expected in most upper parts of the province on Tuesday night and the following two days.

However, rain-wind/thunderstorms is likely at isolated places in Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Mianwali, Khusab, Layyah, Bhakkar, Dera Ghazi Khan and surroundings on Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, rain-wind/thunderstorms is expected at isolated places in Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khusab, Layyah, Bhakkar, Dera Ghazi Khan and surroundings.

Fog/smog is likely to occur in Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Lahore, Okara, Sahiwal, Mandi Bahauddin, Faisalabad, Jhang, Khanewal, Multan, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan and surroundings during morning hours.

In Lahore, minimum temperature is likely to remain between 17-19 degrees Celsius on Wednesday and Thursday.

Meanwhile, dry weather prevailed over most parts of the province during the last 24 hours.

Dera Ghazi Khan received 01 mm rain.

Murree remained the coldest place in the province where mercury dropped to 08 C.

In Lahore, minimum temperature was recorded at 18 C.

Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 69 per cent.