Punjab Ramazan package ATM card update for Rs10,000 withdrawal

LAHORE – The Punjab government-led by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has announced further measures to distribute the relief amount of Rs10,000 among each deserving family under Nigahban Ramazan package. The new procedure will be implemented from next year 2026.

The provincial cabinet, earlier this week, approved Rs30 billion for Ramazan Package, which will benefit approximately 30 million people.

Furthermore, the chief minister announced that ATM cards will be introduced for Ramazan package from next year in order provide the relief amount to the public in dignified manners.

She said people will be able to receive Rs10,000 from ATM machines instead of waiting in long queues.

However, the government will shared information about how to get the ATM card for Ramazan package in due course of time

Ramazan Package 2025

The chief minister said the Nigahban Ramazan Package is a right of the underprivileged and a responsibility of the government. The public should receive their due rights with dignity and respect as she said people do not need to stand in long queues for the package.

CM Maryam Nawaz directed citizens to complete the registration for the Nigahban Ramazan Package by February 15. She has directed officials to take the necessary measures to ensure transparency in the distribution of the package.

Ramazan Package 2025 Registration

To benefit from Ramazan Package, the applicants can visit the over 4,000 registration centers established throughout the province at union councils.

Online Registration via PSER Portal

Citizens of Punjab can also register for the program online by visiting this website: https://pser.punjab.gov.pk.

The applicant will need to enter full name, CNIC, mobile network, mobile number, and email address.

Next, create a password to log in the future for application submission.

Now again enter the same password to avoid mistakes in the password.

Lastly, click on the Register button. Here, you will need to provide further details to complete the registration.