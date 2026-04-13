Japanese Pm Appreciates Pakistan For Facilitating Islamabad Talks

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has appreciated Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts in facilitating the United States–Iran ceasefire and Islamabad Talks.

Facilitated by Pakistan, the US and Iran held 21-hour-long negotiations after 47 years, which unfortunately ended without reaching a final settlement of the issue.

During a telephone conversation with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday, Takaichi appreciated Islamabad’s constructive role in promoting dialogue, describing it as major for regional stability and global energy security.

PM Shehbaz thanked Sanae Takaichi for the call and Japan’s support for Pakistan’s peace, aimed at restoring peace in the Middle East.

“Had a most warm and productive call with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. I thanked her for Japan’s support for Pakistan’s efforts in facilitating the U.S.–Iran ceasefire and the talks in Islamabad”, he stated in a post on X.

Had a most warm and productive call with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. I thanked her for Japan’s support for Pakistan’s efforts in facilitating the U.S.–Iran ceasefire and the talks in Islamabad. Pakistan remains committed to sustaining this momentum for peace and stability.… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) April 13, 2026

He stated that Pakistan remains committed to sustaining this momentum for peace and stability. Both sides also agreed to further strengthen bilateral cooperation.

“Pakistan remains committed to sustaining this momentum for peace and stability. We agreed to further strengthen Pakistan–Japan cooperation and stay in close touch”, the post reads.