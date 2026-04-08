Fuel subsidy portal temporarily suspended amid hacking attempts in Karachi

KARACHI – Sindh Excise Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla on Tuesday said the online portal launched for motorcycle fuel subsidies was temporarily taken offline due to repeated hacking attempts.

The system had been introduced a day earlier by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, allowing registered motorcyclists to claim a Rs2,000 fuel subsidy by submitting their CNIC and bank details through an online platform. After submission, applicants were to receive automated confirmation.

However, users reported widespread access issues soon after the launch, with thousands of applicants unable to register as the portal remained inaccessible for several hours.

Addressing a press conference, the excise minister confirmed that the platform had faced cyber intrusion attempts but said it was later secured and restored. He added that the registration process had resumed normally.

According to official figures shared on the occasion, around 15,000 individuals have registered their motorcycles so far, 3,000 have successfully applied for the subsidy, and payments of Rs2,000 each have been transferred to 1,500 beneficiaries through Sindh Bank accounts.

Senior Sindh Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said nearly 6.7 million motorcycles are registered in the province, and their owners will be eligible for monthly assistance of Rs2,000 under the programme.

Meanwhile, the Sindh government has announced a relief package worth Rs35 billion aimed at supporting vulnerable segments of society. Under the initiative, priority has been given to small farmers, with those owning less than 25 acres receiving assistance of Rs1,500 per acre through data verified via the Benazir Hari Card, along with payments routed through Sindh Bank.

The officials also said additional subsidies have been introduced for passengers using public transport as part of broader relief measures.