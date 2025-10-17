Punjab plans new airport in Lahore, do you know the potential location?

LAHORE – The Punjab government is mulling over a project regarding construction of new airport in Lahore.

While the project is still in the early stages, discussions are ongoing regarding its cost and financing model.

The new facility is expected to ease the growing pressure on Lahore’s existing airport infrastructure, enhancing the city’s air connectivity.

Additionally, it is anticipated to generate significant employment opportunities and attract investment.

However, authorities have yet to announce a specific timeline or finalize funding details for the development.

New Lahore Airport Potential Location

The Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) has proposed a location for the airport near Ravi City, situated close to the M-3 motorway.

This new airport would be approximately 30 kilometers away from the current Allama Iqbal International Airport.

Allama Iqbal International Airport

Meanwhile, Allama Iqbal International Airport is the second largest civil airport in Pakistan, serving Lahore, the capital of Punjab province as well a large portion of the travellers from the Punjab province.

Originally known as Lahore International Airport, it was renamed after Allama Iqbal, one of the pioneers that led to the creation of Pakistan.

The airport currently has three terminals: the Allama Iqbal terminal, the Hajj terminal and a cargo terminal. The airport is located about 15 km from the centre of the city.