Electricity Bill relief announced for August in Flood-Affected regions in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced relief measure for residents affected by the recent floods as electricity bills for August 2025 will not be collected in flood-affected areas.

Under PM’s directives, any bills already paid will be adjusted in the coming month. Speaking on the relief initiative, PM Shehbaz Sharif emphasized the government’s commitment to the welfare of the affected population, stating, “We will not rest until the flood victims are able to return safely to their homes.”

This decision is part of the government’s broader efforts to provide immediate assistance and ensure basic utilities remain accessible to those impacted by the devastating floods.

PM also instructed the Ministry of Finance to approach the IMF for a one-month electricity bill exemption for communities affected by recent floods. The relief aims to support households across both urban and rural flood-hit areas.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government has requested the deployment of 1,710 Pakistan Army personnel to assist in post-flood damage assessments across 25 districts. Each survey team will include an army representative alongside civil officials, with costs covered by the Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

The PDMA report reveals 97 fatalities, over 4,500 submerged villages, and 4.498 million people affected. Authorities have established 396 relief camps and relocated nearly 1.91 million livestock to safer areas.