Punjab govt seeks time to submit reply on plea against inflation, high prices

Lahore: The Punjab Government on Monday sought some time to submit reply on a petition against inflation and high prices during the holy month of Ramadan.

Justice Shahid Karim of the LHC was hearing the case against the rising prices of essential commodities including sugar during Ramadan. Judicial Activism Panel had moved the petition through Advocate Azhar Siddiqui. The petitioner’s counsel said that inflation is so high that the common man could not buy the edibles of daily needs against affordable prices. He said that price hike caused serious trouble to the citizens, especially during the holy month of Ramadan.

Justice Karim remarked that Ramadan is nearly over, yet the government failed to enforce price control regulations. The judge questioned why, despite having all necessary resources, the government is unable to regulate prices.

The counsel representing the provincial government asked the court to grant some time to submit reply. After hearing both sides, Justice Karim allowed time to the Punjab government.

It may be mentioned here that the fruits and vegetables and items of daily use are out of reach of the common man. The sugar price also went high which caused serious trouble to the citizens during the holy month of Ramadan.

Earlier this month, Finance Division predicted inflation to be within 2-3pc range, with expectations of a slight rise to 3-4% in March 2025.

Pakistan’s central bank took several moves to combat inflation by cutting key policy rate by 100 basis points to 12pc – in what was sixth consecutive interest rate cut since June 2024.

With inflation showing clear signs of easing, Pakistani government and experts remain optimistic about the economic outlook for remainder of 2025. The upcoming Monetary Policy meeting and further adjustments to policy rate will further cut inflationary trends.