Punjab govt allows holiday on Saturdays during Ramadan

LAHORE – A good news for the government schools’ teachers as the Punjab government allowed holiday on Saturdays during the holy month of Ramadan.

The Punjab School Education department issued the new instructions for the teachers during the holy month of Ramadan.

The notification stated that teachers in schools would have a holiday on Saturdays only during Ramadan. All government schools have been instructed to implement this decision.

During Ramadan, students were already given a holiday on Saturdays, and now all government school teachers will also have a holiday on Saturdays.

Earlier, the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) revised timings for all federal educational institutions during the holy month of Ramazan 2025.

The new timings would come into effect from first Ramazan while the federal schools would automatically revert to those being observed prior to the holy month.

Islamabad School Timings for Ramadan

As per the schedule, the double shift federal schools 8:00 am to 12:00 pm from Monday to Thursday with Friday classes running till 12:00 pm. The evening shifts schools will operate from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

However, the single shift schools will run from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm.