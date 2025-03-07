Policy sought to convert diesel buses, rickshaws into electric in Punjab

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday sought a policy to convert diesel buses into electric buses and also a plan for rickshaws.

Justice Shahid Karim of the LHC passed the order on a petition regarding environmental pollution, during which the relevant authorities appeared before the court. The court directed the Punjab government’s relevant authorities to introduce a policy for replacement of diesel buses into electric buses and make a place to convert rickshaws into electric rikshaws.

Justice Karim remarked that a phased-out policy should be developed to convert diesel buses into electric buses.

“Moving towards electric buses is essential, even if it takes two or three years,” remarked the judge

The LHC also directed the Punjab Transport department to create a policy for rickshaw manufacturers as well.

Justice Shahid Karim mentioned that the Transport Department should develop a policy regarding rickshaws, observing that the rickshaws could be converted into electric rickshaws as successfully done in India and other countries.

The judge said that the government authorities in collaboration with rickshaw manufacturers could create a plan to control smoke emissions.

The court emphasized the need for a coordinated traffic plan for the morning school rush and dismissal times. It also stated that the large schools should have designated parking areas, and the people must work together with the government.

Additionally, everyone must ensure cleanliness and beautification in front of their homes.