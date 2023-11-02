LAHORE – Pakistani revered shooter Mohsin Nawaz called on Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman at Governor’s house, in Lahore.

The two shared views on sports during the meeting while the Governor appreciated Mohsin for his outstanding achievement in shooting sports.

Nawaz holds several feathers in his cap as he made South Asian nation several times. He bagged a silver medal as an individual participant at the European Long Range Shooting Championship 2023, recently held in the United Kingdom.

He competed against more than 300 participants from 16 countries. However, his stellar performance helped him to win the medal. Mohsin has also reclaimed the 800-yard Bisley National Record with an impressive score of 75.13 V points.