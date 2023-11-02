KARACHI – The Thar Foundation has launched the Village Electrification Project (VEP) to illuminate households in Thar Coal Block II through the installation of solar systems.

As part of the initiative, a total of 1035 households will be benefitted.

CEO Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company Amir Iqbal inaugurated the project in a ceremony held at Thar Coal block II while Azhar Malik (Director site SECMC), Farhan Ansari (GM Thar Foundation), Fazal Thebo (GM EPTL), and Tarique Fareed (GM Admin HUBCO) were also present.

“Thar coal block two is already providing electricity to three million households in the country, and under Village Electrification Project (VEP), solar electricity will be provided to 1000+ households, whilst young local workers trained under vocational training initiative of Thar Foundation will work on this project.

“I am hopeful that the initiative will enhance socio-economic opportunities for the residents of Thar Block II,” said Amir.