Pakistani shooter Mohsin Nawaz made his country proud once again as he won a silver medal as an individual participant at the European Long Range Shooting Championship 2023, recently held in the United Kingdom.

Nawaz, who hails from Faisalabad city of Punjab, competed against more than 300 participants from 16 countries. However, his stellar performance helped him to win the medal.

Mohsin has also reclaimed the 800-yard Bisley National Record with an impressive score of 75.13 V points.

The national shooter, who has won several championships across the world, recently talked about his feelings in an interview with Pakistan Observer after achieving the significant milestone.

Q1. Can you tell us about the moment you realized you had won the silver medal, and what it means to you personally?

Ans: When I realized I had won the silver medal, it was a moment filled with both relief and exhilaration. In shooting, it’s a battle against your own practice and the control of your nerves. The more consistent your practice, the better you perform in the match. My hard work and focused practice paid off on that day, and this silver medal holds a special place in my heart.

Q2. Competing against world champions and participants from 18 countries is no small feat. What kind of preparation and training did you undertake to excel in such a highly competitive environment?

Ans: Competing against participants from 18 countries, including world champions, is undoubtedly challenging. I followed a rigorous training regimen. This included countless hours on the shooting range, honing my skills, and fine-tuning my equipment. Mental preparation was equally important. The key to success lies in controlling your nerves and anxiety. As a sports psychologist, I understand the importance of mental strength. I taught myself and my students to remain calm under pressure, no matter who is shooting next to you. It’s about trusting your practice and focusing on your performance.

Q3. Reclaiming the 800 yards Bisley National Record with a score of 75.13 V points is truly impressive. Could you walk us through the specifics of that record-breaking moment and the emotions you experienced when you achieved it?

Ans: Reclaiming the 800-yard Bisley National Record with a score of 75.13 V points was a moment of immense pride. Consistency in match performance is crucial for such achievements. During a match, any doubt or hesitation can affect your score. I’ve always emphasized maintaining a clear mind and emotional control during matches, and I applied these principles during that record-breaking moment.

Q4. Long-range shooting requires a high level of precision and concentration. Can you share some insights into your mental and physical preparation techniques that helped you perform at your best during the championship?

Ans: Long-range shooting demands precision, concentration, and holistic preparation. It’s not just about the physical aspect but also about nutrition, sleep, routine, and most importantly, mental health is crucial in long-range shooting. I once learned from my mentor in the USA that focusing on psychological and emotional health is paramount. I practiced mindfulness and visualization techniques to maintain focus during the competition. Physically, I followed a strict fitness regimen to ensure stability and stamina while aiming for extended periods. Yoga and meditation played a significant role in maintaining mental and physical balance.

Q5. How does it feel to represent your country in such a prestigious event, and what message do you have for aspiring shooters in Pakistan who may be inspired by your success?

Ans: Representing Pakistan in such a prestigious event is a matter of immense pride and honor. To aspiring shooters in Pakistan, I say that shooting is a rapidly growing field where you can quickly achieve international recognition. It doesn’t require physical force, but rather mental strength and emotional stability. I encourage everyone to step into this arena, contribute to the sport, and represent our country on the global stage. Aim high, and you can make your mark on the world, just as I have had the privilege to do.