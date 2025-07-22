Punjab completes development projects on Ombudsman orders

LAHORE – Punjab government has completed uplift works worth over rs22.8 million on the orders of Ombudsman.

On public complaints, the Ombudsman Punjab has directed the government to restore and improve essential civic amenities.

According to a statement issued by the Ombudsman Office, an amount of Rs5 million was spent on the rehabilitation of public parks, including landscaping, repair of recreational equipment, and restoration of green spaces. A sum of Rs 57,000 was allocated for the repair and restoration of streetlights to ensure safer and well-lit public spaces.

A sum of Rs11.9 million was utilised for the repair and maintenance of roads, including patchwork, resurfacing, and filling of potholes. Moreover, Rs150,000 was spent on the improvement of pedestrian pathways and walkways. In addition, Rs500,000 was allocated for the cleaning and reconstruction of drainage channels to improve sanitation and prevent waterlogging.

These actions reflect the Ombudsman Punjab’s commitment to resolving public complaints effectively and enhancing civic infrastructure to improve the quality of life for citizens.