Solidarity with Kashmir

KASHMIR Solidarity Day, observed on Wednesday, serves as a reminder of Pakistan’s unyielding support for the Kashmiri people in their just struggle for self-determination. Across the country and Azad Kashmir, solidarity walks took place, bringing together people from all walks of life to express their solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

For decades, the people of IIOJK have endured immense suffering, and under the current Indian leadership, this suffering has reached unprecedented levels. The Indian government’s policies have broken all records of brutality, with military crackdowns, forced disappearances, arbitrary arrests and widespread human rights violations becoming everyday realities for Kashmiris. The revocation of Article 370, which stripped the region of its special status, was an unlawful and oppressive move that further intensified the suffering of the people. Despite the unrelenting oppression, the will of the Kashmiri people has remained unbroken. The Modi government’s tactics of violence and intimidation have failed to quash the spirit of those who demand their rightful place in the world as free people. This resistance is a clear reminder that freedom movements cannot be crushed by force. Oppression only strengthens the resolve of those who seek justice. It is time for India to abandon its intransigence and acknowledge the futility of its oppressive policies. The resolution of the Kashmir dispute is crucial, not only for the people of Kashmir but for the peace and stability of the entire South Asian region. The failure to address the Kashmir dispute only perpetuates instability and hinders progress. India must engage with Pakistan and the Kashmiri people in a sincere dialogue aimed at a just, lasting solution. The international community also has a crucial role to play. The promises made to the Kashmiri people through numerous UN Security Council resolutions must be upheld. The world must not allow Kashmir to remain a forgotten issue. It is time to honour those commitments and work toward a peaceful and just resolution. The time for action is now—peace, justice and self-determination for Kashmir must no longer be delayed.