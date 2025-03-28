Punjab boards’ new evaluation system for matric, inter exams approved

LAHORE – The Punjab Board Committee of Chairmen has approved a new evaluation system to replace the existing numerical marks with grades and GPA for matriculation and intermediate examination.

Reports said a 10-point grading system will be used to assess the performance of the students in annual examinations.

Under the system, the minimum passing marks will be increased to 40% while the term “Unsatisfactory” will be used for those who fail the exams.

The new evaluation system will be introduced in two phases as grades will be awarded to class 9 and 11 student from 2026 in the first phase.

The second phase will be implemented in 2027 when performance of students of class 10 and 12 will be assessed on the new system.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Education Department has issued new school timings, which will be observed after the Eidul Fitr 2025 holidays.

The department has issued a notification in this regard, stating that the new timings will come into effect on April 7 and will remain in place until October 15.

According to the notification, single-shift schools will start at 8:00 am, with closing at 1:30 pm. On Fridays, these schools will close at 12:00 pm.

For double-shift schools, classes will begin at 8:00 am and culminate at 12:30 pm. On Fridays, the first shift will end at 12 pm.

Additionally, second-shift schools will begin at 1:00 pm and conclude at 5:30 pm. On Fridays, the second-shift will start at 2:30 pm.