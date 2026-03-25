Punjab assures full security for Chinese nationals

Chinese CG Sun Yan, Home Secretary Dr Ahmed Javed meet

Chinese Consul General Sun Yan on Tuesday called on Punjab Secretary Home Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi during his visit to the Home Department, where both sides discussed law and order and security arrangements for Chinese nationals in the province.

The visit marked Sun Yan’s first official trip to the Home Department after assuming charge as consul general. During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on the overall security situation in Punjab, particularly measures in place for the protection of Chinese citizens working on various projects.

Speaking on the occasion, the consul general said that Lahore holds historical importance and expressed his pleasure at being in the city. He highlighted the longstanding brotherly ties between Pakistan and China, noting that multiple projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor are currently underway in Punjab. He appreciated the peaceful and business-friendly environment for Chinese nationals and commended the role of the provincial authorities in maintaining law and order. Welcoming the visiting diplomat, Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi reaffirmed that ensuring the safety of all Chinese nationals in Punjab remains the government’s top priority. He expressed confidence that Sun Yan’s tenure in Lahore would further strengthen the historic bilateral relations.

The secretary home said that comprehensive security arrangements have been put in place across all industrial zones in Punjab. He added that the department is enhancing the capacity of the Special Protection Unit to further improve security measures for Chinese citizens. He also noted that authorities are strictly implementing federal protocols to ensure the safe movement of foreign nationals. At the end of the meeting, the consul general was presented with commemorative souvenirs. Senior officials, including the deputy consul general of China and officers from the Home Department, were also present.