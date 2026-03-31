Punjab Assembly to take up Minorities’ Rights Protection Bill

The Punjab Protection of the Rights of Religious Minorities Bill 2026 has been tabled in the Provincial Assembly.

Falbous Christopher, Chairman of the Standing Committee on Minority Affairs, has moved the proposed legislation aimed at protecting the rights of religious minorities.

The bill introduces comprehensive legal protections against forced conversions and forced marriages, while addressing discrimination and ensuring the protection of minority places of worship and religious property.

Under the proposed legislation, forced conversion is defined as a criminal offence, with penalties of up to five years’ imprisonment and fines for those found guilty of coercion, threats, or undue influence.

The bill further empowers courts to take action in cases of forced marriages involving minority individuals, including issuing protection orders. It also prohibits discrimination based on religion in education, employment, access to public spaces, and service delivery.

Additionally, it mandates the protection of minority religious sites and calls for a review of educational curricula to eliminate content promoting hatred, intolerance, or discrimination.

Shahid Rehmat, a long-time religious freedom advocate and Executive Director of Youth Development Foundation (YDF), stated: “This bill represents a critical step toward institutionalising protections for religious minorities in Punjab. While legislation is essential, its real impact will depend on effective implementation, coordination among institutions, and protection mechanisms for vulnerable individuals—especially women and girls.”

He added: “We must also address the root causes of intolerance through education reform and community engagement to build a more inclusive and peaceful society.”

Khalil Tahir Sandhu, the only Christian Senator in Pakistan, emphasised: “This legislation reflects the constitutional promise of equality and protection for all citizens. Addressing forced conversions through a legal framework is a long-overdue and necessary step.”

He further noted: “It is now the collective responsibility of parliamentarians, civil society, and government institutions to ensure effective enforcement so that every citizen can live with dignity, freedom, and equal rights.”

The bill aims to establish a robust legal framework aligned with constitutional guarantees, reinforcing Punjab’s commitment to inclusion, justice, and the protection of minority communities.