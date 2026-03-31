Solar Prices in Pakistan to go up after New 18% GST; Check Latest Rates

ISLAMABAD – Amid the mushrooming of Pakistan’s solar energy, the prices are expected to climb higher after expected 18% General Sales Tax (GST) at fresh demands tabled by International Monetary Fund (IMF) ahead of the next federal budget.

The proposal is part of broader reforms aimed at increasing tax revenues, with officials discussing removing exemptions on solar users and other sectors to help meet a tax target of over Rs15.6 trillion. If implemented, the move could raise the cost of solar installations for households and businesses already turning to renewable energy to escape rising electricity bills.

The global lender placed several major demands ahead of the 2026–27 federal budget. Among them is a proposal to increase the tax collection target by more than Rs1.6 trillion, setting the new target at over Rs15.6 trillion.

IMF wants Pakistan to impose 18% GST on fuel, including petrol, even though the current GST rate on petroleum products is zero. If implemented, the move could push fuel prices sharply higher, potentially triggering a ripple effect across transportation, food prices, and daily living costs.

IMF has also called for the removal of tax exemptions on newly constructed houses, which could increase the cost of building homes and impact Pakistan’s already struggling housing sector. The plan also includes taxing small businesses and traders based on their assets, potentially expanding the tax net but also increasing financial pressure on smaller enterprises.

Solar Prices in Pakistan 2026

Here’s the solar panel price list sorted from cheapest to most expensive based on Price Per Watt (PKR):

Brand / Model Wattage Panel Price Jinko P‑Type Bi‑facial 540 13,000 Trina 340/330 340/330 9,500 Trina 450 450 12,600 Trina 485 485 13,500 Jinko P‑Type Mono‑facial 555 13,900 JA 540 Single Glass 540 15,000 JA 540 Double Glass 540 15,100 JA 550 Bi‑facial 550 15,400 LONGi Hi‑Mo 5 Bi‑facial 545/555 15,100 LONGi Hi‑Mo 5 Mono 555/560 15,550 Trina 545/540/535 535‑545 15,800 Jinko N‑Type Mono 585 16,900 Trina 580 580 16,800 LONGi Hi‑Mo 6 Single Glass 565‑585 17000 JA 575 N‑Type Bi‑facial 575 17,300 Trina Vertex 590/595 590/595 17,900 JA 580 N‑Type Bi‑facial 580 18,500 LONGi Hi‑Mo 7 (std) 580‑615 18,000 LONGi Hi‑Mo 7 (double) 600/615 18,600 LONGi Hi‑Mo X10 Bi‑facial 640/645 23,700 LONGi Hi‑Mo X10 Mono 640/645 23,700 Jinko N‑Type Bi‑facial 585 17,250 Jinko N‑Type Bi‑facial 575 575 16,500

For the current fiscal year, the government had already reduced the tax target from Rs14.131 trillion to Rs13.979 trillion. Despite the Rs152 billion reduction, the country still faced a shortfall of Rs428 billion in the first eight months.

Authorities say reduced imports due to global conflicts, high oil prices, and slowing business activity are among the main reasons for the declining tax collection.

If these proposals are approved, Pakistanis could soon face higher fuel prices, costlier solar systems, and increased taxes across multiple sectors, raising fresh concerns about inflation and the cost of living.