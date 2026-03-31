Solar Prices in Pakistan to go up after New 18% GST; Check Latest Rates

ISLAMABAD – Amid the mushrooming of Pakistan’s solar energy, the prices are expected to climb higher after expected 18% General Sales Tax (GST) at fresh demands tabled by International Monetary Fund (IMF) ahead of the next federal budget.
The proposal is part of broader reforms aimed at increasing tax revenues, with officials discussing removing exemptions on solar users and other sectors to help meet a tax target of over Rs15.6 trillion. If implemented, the move could raise the cost of solar installations for households and businesses already turning to renewable energy to escape rising electricity bills.
The global lender placed several major demands ahead of the 2026–27 federal budget. Among them is a proposal to increase the tax collection target by more than Rs1.6 trillion, setting the new target at over Rs15.6 trillion.
IMF wants Pakistan to impose 18% GST on fuel, including petrol, even though the current GST rate on petroleum products is zero. If implemented, the move could push fuel prices sharply higher, potentially triggering a ripple effect across transportation, food prices, and daily living costs.
IMF has also called for the removal of tax exemptions on newly constructed houses, which could increase the cost of building homes and impact Pakistan’s already struggling housing sector. The plan also includes taxing small businesses and traders based on their assets, potentially expanding the tax net but also increasing financial pressure on smaller enterprises.
Solar Prices in Pakistan 2026
Here’s the solar panel price list sorted from cheapest to most expensive based on Price Per Watt (PKR):
|Brand / Model
|Wattage
|Panel Price
|Jinko P‑Type Bi‑facial
|540
|13,000
|Trina 340/330
|340/330
|9,500
|Trina 450
|450
|12,600
|Trina 485
|485
|13,500
|Jinko P‑Type Mono‑facial
|555
|13,900
|JA 540 Single Glass
|540
|15,000
|JA 540 Double Glass
|540
|15,100
|JA 550 Bi‑facial
|550
|15,400
|LONGi Hi‑Mo 5 Bi‑facial
|545/555
|15,100
|LONGi Hi‑Mo 5 Mono
|555/560
|15,550
|Trina 545/540/535
|535‑545
|15,800
|Jinko N‑Type Mono
|585
|16,900
|Trina 580
|580
|16,800
|LONGi Hi‑Mo 6 Single Glass
|565‑585
|17000
|JA 575 N‑Type Bi‑facial
|575
|17,300
|Trina Vertex 590/595
|590/595
|17,900
|JA 580 N‑Type Bi‑facial
|580
|18,500
|LONGi Hi‑Mo 7 (std)
|580‑615
|18,000
|LONGi Hi‑Mo 7 (double)
|600/615
|18,600
|LONGi Hi‑Mo X10 Bi‑facial
|640/645
|23,700
|LONGi Hi‑Mo X10 Mono
|640/645
|23,700
|Jinko N‑Type Bi‑facial
|585
|17,250
|Jinko N‑Type Bi‑facial 575
|575
|16,500
For the current fiscal year, the government had already reduced the tax target from Rs14.131 trillion to Rs13.979 trillion. Despite the Rs152 billion reduction, the country still faced a shortfall of Rs428 billion in the first eight months.
Authorities say reduced imports due to global conflicts, high oil prices, and slowing business activity are among the main reasons for the declining tax collection.
If these proposals are approved, Pakistanis could soon face higher fuel prices, costlier solar systems, and increased taxes across multiple sectors, raising fresh concerns about inflation and the cost of living.