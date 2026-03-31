Lahore, Punjab Weather: More intermittent rain, hailstorms likely

More rains and windstorms with isolated hailstorms are likely in Lahore and parts of Punjab on Tuesday night and the next two days, with occasional breaks.

Synoptic Situation:

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a westerly wave will approach the southern parts of Pakistan tomorrow and will persist till April 4.

Forecast:

Under these conditions, more intermittent rain and gusty winds with isolated hailstorms are likely in Murree, Galiyat, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sargodha, Mianwali, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Khushab, Jhang, Noorpurthal, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Pakpattan, Okara, Kasur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, and Rahim Yar Khan. Heavy falls are also likely in Dera Ghazi Khan and its surroundings.

Impacts:

Gusty winds and hailstorms may damage weak structures such as electric poles, billboards, and solar panels.

Temperatures:

Lahore’s maximum temperatures will likely remain between 31°C and 33°C on Wednesday and between 29°C and 31°C on Thursday and Friday.

Past Weather:

Rain-wind/thunderstorm occurred in Lahore and parts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm): Lahore 50, Jhelum 29, Murree 20, Mangla 18, Rawalpindi 09, Islamabad (Zero Point 09, Airport 06), Gujrat, Hafizabad 05, Sialkot Airport, Chakwal 02, Sialkot City 01

In Lahore, the maximum temperature was recorded at 31°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 38%.