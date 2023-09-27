Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast partly cloudy weather and scattered rains for Peshawar and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next couple of days.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of Pakistan.

A fresh westerly wave is likely to enter the upper parts of the country Thursday evening/night and is likely to persist till Saturday.

Under the influence of these conditions, mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the province on Wednesday evening/night and the following two days.

However, light rain is expected in Chitral, Kurrum and Waziristan on Wednesday evening/night.

On Thursday, partly cloudy weather and rain-wind/thunderstorms are likely in Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohat, Kurrum and Peshawar during the evening/night.

In Peshawar, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 33-35 degrees Celsius on Thursday and 30-32 C on Friday.

Meanwhile, hot and dry weather prevailed across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours.

Dera Ismail Khan remained the hottest place in the province where mercury rose as high as 36 C.

In Peshawar, maximum temperature was recorded at 35 C.

Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 71 per cent.