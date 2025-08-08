Public universities across Punjab undergo sharp decline in admissions during 2025

LAHORE – A noticeable decline in student admissions has hit public sector universities across Punjab this year, especially in MPhil and PhD programs, raising alarm among educationists and stakeholders, the sources close to the development said on Thursday.

The sources said students and experts attribute this trend to growing financial hardships, lack of updated academic programs, and ineffective government education policies.

Despite the passage of weeks since the admission deadlines, numerous seats remain vacant in both major cities—including Lahore, Multan, Sargodha, Gujrat, and Faisalabad—as well as in smaller towns such as Sahiwal and Dera Ghazi Khan.

Insiders from the Punjab Higher Education Department report a 20% to 30% drop in enrollment numbers across several institutions. Some academic departments have received minimal applications, even in disciplines like computer science, arts, and science—traditionally considered high-demand fields.

Experts believe this is not a minor fluctuation but reflects a deeper crisis in the higher education landscape of Punjab, Pakistan’s most populous province.

“One of the main reasons behind this drop is the worsening economic situation,” said Prof Dr Munawar Sabir, former Chairman of the Geography Department at Punjab University. “With soaring inflation, many families are struggling to cover basic household expenses. Even though public universities charge less than private institutions, additional costs like transportation, hostel accommodation, meals, and textbooks make higher education unaffordable for poor families, especially in rural areas.”

He further noted that many students are opting for jobs, family businesses, or short-term diploma courses instead of pursuing full-time university degrees.

Parents also echo similar concerns. Shamsa Bibi, a resident of a village near Narowal, said her son had passed intermediate exams with good marks but couldn’t continue his education due to financial constraints. “We simply cannot afford university education. He’s now working at a factory to support the family,” she said.

In addition to economic challenges, educationists criticize outdated university curricula and poor career planning support. Many believe that most public universities still offer traditional courses that do not align with today’s job market demands.

“There is a serious lack of career counseling at school and college levels,” said Prof Dr Muhammad Arshad Ali. “Students often pursue degrees without understanding employment prospects. Moreover, universities offer limited internship or job placement opportunities. Poor infrastructure and outdated teaching practices further drive students away from public institutions.”

The admission crisis is widespread. Flagship universities like Government College University (GCU) Faisalabad, Punjab University Lahore, and Bahauddin Zakariya University Multan have all reported low enrollment across multiple departments.

Smaller institutions in underdeveloped districts are facing even graver concerns, including potential funding cuts due to reduced student strength, leading to a vicious cycle of decline.

Modern-day students, now more pragmatic, are increasingly turning to online learning platforms, skill-based diplomas, and freelance work opportunities.

Flexible study hours and career-focused private colleges are also drawing students away from traditional public universities.

“Why spend four years on a degree with no guaranteed job?” asked Ali Raza, a student from Gujranwala. “It makes more sense to learn a practical skill and start earning.”

Experts urge immediate action from the government to reverse the trend including introducing transport subsidies and need-based scholarships. They also recommended revising university curricula to reflect current job market trends.

Launching awareness campaigns, they said, could restore public confidence in higher education.

They suggested that partnering with industries to offer job-linked academic programs.

They also recommended simplifying the admission process and reducing fees, especially for entrance exams, which in some cases exceeded Rs. 2,000 this year—a burden for many families.

“If these issues are not addressed urgently, public universities will continue to lose students and may eventually become empty buildings,” warned Prof Dr Munawar Sabir.

“We must take steps to make higher education accessible, relevant, and affordable for all.”