Pakistan records remittances inflow of $3.2 billion in July 2025

KARACHI – Pakistan recorded a workers’ remittance inflow of $3.2 billion during July 2025.

According to data shared by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday, workers’ remittances increased by 7.4 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

Remittances inflows during July 2025 were mainly sourced from Saudi Arabia ($823.7 million), United Arab Emirates ($665.2 million), United Kingdom ($450.4 million) and United States of America ($269.6 million).

Remittances inflow is on the decline for the third consecutive month. In June 2025, Pakistan recorded a workers’ remittances inflow of $3.4 billion. Remittances during June 2025 were mainly sourced from Saudi Arabia ($823.2 million), United Arab Emirates ($717.2 million), United Kingdom ($537.6 million) and United States of America ($281.2 million).

In May 2025, Pakistan recorded a remittances inflow of $3.7 billion. Remittances inflows during May 2025 were mainly sourced from Saudi Arabia ($913.9 million), United Arab Emirates ($754.2 million), United Kingdom ($588.1 million) and United States of America ($314.7 million.