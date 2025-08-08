Friday, August 8, 2025

Pensioners retiring after July 2025 to get 7pc hike plus earlier increments

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government confirmed a 7percent increase in pensions for federal government employees, effective from July 1, 2025.

According to official notification, employees retiring on or after July 1, 2025, will have their basic pension calculated on net amount, gross pension minus the commuted portion, along with several previously approved increments.

These include a 15% increase from July 4, 2011; 7.5% from July 7, 2015; 15% from July 1, 2022; 17.5% from July 5, 2023; and 15% from July 10, 2024.

The decision aims to provide relief to pensioners amid rising living costs.

