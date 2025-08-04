Lt. Gen. (r) Muhammad Saeed appointed Chairman WAPDA

ISLAMABAD – Lieutenant General (retired) Muhammad Saeed has officially assumed charge as the Chairman of the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA).

After his appointment, Saeed called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad to discuss WAPDA’s ongoing and future development initiatives.

With a distinguished military career spanning nearly four decades, Lt. Gen. Saeed brings deep experience in leadership, strategy, and institutional reform to the country’s top power and water regulatory authority.

In his career, he previously served as 39th Chief of General Staff of the Pakistan Army. Among his notable roles were Corps Commander V Corps (Karachi), President of the National Defence University (NDU), and Director-General Analysis at the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

His command experience includes leading an infantry brigade, regiment, and division. In his staff capacity, he served as Military Secretary to the then Chief of Army Staff, General Ashfaq Parvez Kayani.

As DG Rangers (Sindh), he oversaw large-scale security operations in Karachi that significantly improved law and order in coordination with police and intelligence agencies. He also took strong measures to address street crime by advocating legal reforms. After his promotion to Lieutenant General, he was appointed President of NDU.

In 2021, he took command of V Corps, Karachi, and was retired with the prestigious military honour of Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military) for his exceptional service.