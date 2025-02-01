AGL50.57▼ -0.62 (-0.01%)AIRLINK196.38▲ 4.54 (0.02%)BOP10.11▲ 0.24 (0.02%)CNERGY7.75▲ 0.08 (0.01%)DCL8.68▼ -0.16 (-0.02%)DFML48.86▼ -0.65 (-0.01%)DGKC107.45▲ 1.88 (0.02%)FCCL38.1▲ 0.24 (0.01%)FFL15.74▼ -0.02 (0.00%)HUBC130.38▲ 0.21 (0.00%)HUMNL13.73▲ 0.14 (0.01%)KEL4.6▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)KOSM6.19▼ -0.02 (0.00%)MLCF44.85▲ 0.56 (0.01%)NBP70.84▲ 6.44 (0.10%)OGDC206.51▼ -0.36 (0.00%)PAEL39.77▼ -0.78 (-0.02%)PIBTL7.99▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)PPL178.91▲ 0.35 (0.00%)PRL38.93▼ -0.15 (0.00%)PTC24.31▲ 0.17 (0.01%)SEARL109.27▲ 1.42 (0.01%)TELE8.53▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)TOMCL33.77▼ -0.21 (-0.01%)TPLP12.14▼ -0.23 (-0.02%)TREET22.21▲ 0.22 (0.01%)TRG64.76▼ -1.25 (-0.02%)UNITY30.62▼ -0.89 (-0.03%)WTL1.64▼ -0.06 (-0.04%)

Journalist Imran Riaz shares story of escaping Pakistan via mountain routes to reach UK

Journalist Imran Riaz Shares Story Of Escaping Pakistan Via Mountain Routes To Reach Uk
ISLAMABAD – After Moeed Pirzada, and Wajahat Saeed Khan, another defiant journalist Imraz Riaz Khan left Pakistan and reached United Kingdom (UK).

Former TV show host arrived in British capital London as he narrated his dangerous journey in a social media post. Riaz’s came forward a month after the reports suggesting his escape.

The Takrar host also thanked PTI leader and former deputy speaker Qasim Suri for convincing him to leave the South Asian nation. A picture of Riaz was also posted online, showing him going through mountainous area with an injury to his face.

Imran Riaz Khan leaves Pakistan

In a social media interview, the journalist known for his political biased shared difficulties he endured, as he was booked in dozens of cases. He revealed he was the second person to flee the country using a land route, although he did not disclose the specifics of his journey.

Delving into details, the journalist who runs his YouTube channel, mentioned crossing rough, barren terrain, during which he was attacked by wild animals and suffered injuries. He was accompanied by one person who guided him, and he remained in contact with Qasim Suri throughout the journey.

The jaournalis also turned emotional and shared his feelings of sadness about leaving the homeland but assured his children that he would return as soon as the ongoing oppression fades away.

Journalist Imran Riaz Khan secretly escapes from Pakistan amid legal challenges?

Web Desk (Lahore)

