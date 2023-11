Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood has said that it has become very important in the present era to provide awareness to prevent false and fabricated news, for which young students have to play a proactive role.

This was stated by him while addressing a seminar on Media Literacy organized by Punjab University Department of Development Communication Studies in collaboration with Urban Unit P&D Government of Punjab at Al Raazi Hall. Chairperson Department of Development Communication Studies Dr Ayesha Ashfaq, Manager Communication Urban Unit MaimoonaArslanBhatti, Senior Journalist WasifNagi, Renowned Anchor Person Ajmal Jami, Producer NaveedNasim, SarmadSufyan, Chief Librarian Urban Unit ShahrbanoFaizi, MairaSarfraz, Senior Faculty. Members and a large number of students were present on the occasion.