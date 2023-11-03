An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Thursday approved bail of former Punjab police inspector AbidHussain alias Abid Boxer in cases of extortion and giving shelter to fugitives. According to the police, several cases under charges of terrorism, extortion, money laundering and others are registered against former police officer Abid Boxer in three different police stations.

Abid Boxer was presented in the court of ATC Judge Muhammad ArshadJaved. In the arguments, boxer’s lawyer claimed that fake cases had been registered against his client. The police also tortured my client during custody, the lawyer alleged.

Meanwhile, the investigation officer, opposing the bail informed the court that Abid Boxer was rearrested from Kasur after fleeing from police custody. The ATC after hearing initial arguments, granted bail to Abid Boxer against a surety bond of Rs100,000.

Earlier, the Lahore Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) claimed that they found extortion and money laundering evidence against the former inspector. The Lahore CIA investigators made progress on the probe against the ex-inspector. During the initial investigation, it emerged that the former cop owned plazas and flats worth billions, whereas, he was also involved in extortion and money laundering.