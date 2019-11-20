PTI’s foreign funding case Opp demands daily hearings ECP kicks off investigation into PPP, PML-N foreign funding

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The opposition’s Rahbar Committee on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to the Election Commission of Pakistan demanding daily hearings of the foreign funding case against the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

The decision was taken in a meeting attended by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F leader Akram Khan Durrani, Pakistan Muslim League-N’s Ahsan Iqbal, National Party’s Tahir Bizenjo, Pakistan People’s Party’s Nayyar Bukhari and Farhatullah Babar, Awami National Party’s Mian Iftikhar, and Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party’s Usman Khan Kakar.

The opposition leaders then held a meeting with the ECP secretary to submit the document before addressing media personnel outside the ECP office. “This case has been pending for the past five years. Why are those who claim to follow the model of the state of Madina so afraid of being held accountable for their actions?” said Durrani.

“The delays in this case will prove very harmful for Pakistan. The ECP must conduct daily hearings and conclude this case as soon as possible.” PML-N’s Ahsan Iqbal claimed the PTI had dozens of ‘benami’ accounts for which the party had never provided details. “Funds coming in from countries including the United States, India, and the UAE are being deposited in the personal accounts of Imran Khan and his friends,” he said.

PTI founding member Akbar S Babar had filed the foreign funding case before the ECP in 2014 after he developed differences with PTI Chairman Imran Khan over alleged internal corruption and abuse of laws governing political funding.