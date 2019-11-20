Nawaz undergoes check-up in London hospital

Observer Report

London

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif met with doctors on Wednesday after he arrived in London via an air ambulance for medical treatment late on Tuesday. Shahbaz Sharif took Nawaz Sharif to Guy’s hospital for check-up, along with Hasan and Hussain Nawaz.

An appointment was made at a private hospital where all family members will visit the ailing former prime minister.

According to family sources, various appointments are being booked for the next few days for a through check up of Nawaz for diagnosis of his ailment.

The Pakistan Muslim League-N supremo travelled to the United Kingdom in an air ambulance equipped with an intensive care unit and an operation theatre after a stopover in Doha, Qatar.

The former prime minister was later taken to Avenfield House in the Park Lane area.

The PML-N leader was accompanied by his brother Shahbaz Sharif and personal physician Dr Adnan Khan. Nawaz’s close aides and party workers were gathered at the London residence to receive him.

Hussain Nawaz, former finance minister Ishaq Dar, Nawaz’s son-in-law Ali Darand, his youngest daughter Asma Sharif were also present at the Avenfield. Suleman Shehbaz also arrived to meet his uncle with his wife.

A Sharif family spokesmen said that they would be consulting doctors in London and then take a decision.

Nawaz will be treated at Hasan Nawaz’s flat and a room has been reserved for it. The room has been equipped with the necessary equipment as advised by doctors, said the source. A source at the Harley Street Clinic said that two doctors have been engaged and they will review the situation and then a further decision will be taken.