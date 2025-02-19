PTI’s economic sabotage

THE Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has once again shown a blatant disregard for national interest by submitting a dossier to the International Monetary Fund (IMF). This move reeks of political desperation and attempts to undermine Pakistan’s economic recovery at a crucial time.

PTI has consistently undermined economic progress whenever Pakistan is on the verge of revival. Whether through foreign interventions, baseless conspiracies or creating political chaos, the party has repeatedly demonstrated that its interests are far from Pakistan’s well-being. The submission of this dossier is another example of PTI trying to derail efforts aimed at stabilizing the economy.

Economic recovery is a collective national goal, requiring unity and resilience from all political entities. Unfortunately, PTI has chosen a path that works against this objective. While the government is implementing reforms, attracting foreign investment and stabilizing the economy, PTI’s actions show a willingness to sacrifice national interests for political gains.

The dossier submission to the IMF is particularly alarming, as IMF support is crucial for addressing Pakistan’s economic challenges. Any attempt to jeopardize this relationship could have serious consequences. PTI’s move is not just a political attack on the government but a direct assault on Pakistan’s economic sovereignty.

No political party that truly prioritizes national interests would lobby against its own country in international institutions. PTI’s actions raise questions about its motives and commitment to Pakistan’s welfare. The party’s readiness to exploit global platforms for political vendettas undermines Pakistan’s credibility on the world stage.

PTI’s hypocrisy is also evident in its time in power. During its tenure, PTI sought IMF assistance multiple times, emphasizing the importance of international support for Pakistan’s stability. Yet, now in opposition, it disregards these realities and attacks the very institutions it once relied upon. This double standard damages Pakistan’s economic interests.

The dossier submitted to the IMF contains exaggerated claims and misleading information designed to create panic, deter foreign investors, and sabotage economic recovery. PTI’s actions reflect its desperation to remain politically relevant, even at the expense of the nation’s future. The heart of this issue lies in prioritizing national interests over political ambitions. While the government is focused on economic reforms, PTI seems more concerned with its political survival. The party’s behavior reveals a troubling willingness to exploit Pakistan’s vulnerabilities for political gain.

Pakistan’s economic recovery requires unwavering commitment and collective action. PTI’s actions, however, are counterproductive and damaging. By submitting a dossier that tarnishes Pakistan’s economic image, PTI undermines government efforts and weakens Pakistan’s position in the international financial arena.

PTI must be held accountable for its actions. Submitting a dossier to harm Pakistan’s economic prospects is irresponsible and a betrayal of the nation. Political rivalries should never come at the expense of national interest. The government must take a firm stance to ensure that no political party or individual jeopardizes Pakistan’s economic stability for personal or political gains.

PTI’s submission of a dossier to the IMF is a clear example of anti-state behavior. At a time when Pakistan is striving for economic stability, PTI’s actions threaten to undo these efforts. Pakistan’s economic recovery is a national priority, and any attempt to undermine it must be met with strong resistance. PTI’s actions are not just a political misstep but an attack on Pakistan’s economic sovereignty.

—The writer is contributing columnist.