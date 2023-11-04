Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan made it clear that that PTI would take part in the forthcoming general elections scheduled for February 8, 2024 in benefitting manner to elect PTI Chairman Imran Khan as a prime minister with thumping majority. Reacting to the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) poll date announcement, PTI Secretary General said that PTI would contest the general elections with full preparation. However, he demanded that favorable and discriminatory treatment should be put to a halt and level playing field should be provided to PTI. Omar urged that free, fair and transparent polls should be held in the country and PTI should be allowed to conduct election campaigns freely. PTI Secretary General underlined that the current fascism should be ended. He hoped that the people of the country would once again elect their beloved leader Imran Khan as a prime minister of the country with clear majority. —INP