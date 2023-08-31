Former federal education minister Rana Tanveer Hussain has alleged that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) subjected its political opponents to worst political revenge during its tenure.

He stated this while talking to media during visit to provincial assembly constituency PP-138 on Thursday. Former MPA Pir Ashraf Rasool and senior PML-N leader and party candidate from the constituency, Haji Tariq Mehmood Dogar were also present on the occasion.

Rana Tanveer said that the PTI government engaged PML-N supremo and three-times prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Marriyam Nawaz in fake cases putting them behind the bars. “No doubt PTI’s tenure was worst era of the country’s history during which nothing was done for welfare of masses,” he added.

He held PTI responsible for ongoing wave of inflation in the country and inflated electricity bills. Rana Tanveer also termed suspension of PTI chief’s punishment in Toshkhana case as unjustified.