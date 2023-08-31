In the wake of a fall in temperature, the Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Thursday issued an alert for sensitive districts of the province with regard to possible spread of dengue fever. A statistical figure said that numbers of dengue cases in Peshawar were 22 while in Mardan 13 such cases were reported, followed by Swabi with 9 cases and Chitral Lower with 7 cases.

In Bajaur the number of dengue fever cases was 6, in Kohat 4, Nowshera 3, Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber, Abbottabad, and Lower Dir each 2 cases and Battagram, Hangu, Tor Ghar, Mansehra, Lakki Marwat and Bannu each with one case.

According to a report, with regard to dengue fever, most of the cases were being reported from Peshawar and Mardan districts.