Deputy Commissioner Lakki Marwat Abdul Hadi awarded top position holder of annual secondary school certificate (SSC) examinations held under the board of Intermediate and Secondary education Bannu.

A ceremony in this regard was held at Ahmad Zai Model School and College in District Lakki Marwat, where the Deputy Commissioner awarded Javed Khan who clinched the first position by scoring 1056 out of 1100 marks, with a prize and a shield.