ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Parvez Elahi has been re-arrested in another case shortly after being discharged graft case by Lahore High Court in Lahore on Friday.

Elahi, a close aide of Imran Khan, was detained by cops in civil clothes near his residence in Lahore.

Earlier in the day, the Lahore High Court ordered the release of former Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab. Justice Amjad Rafiq presided over the hearing at LHC and ordered to release Elahi.

This is a developing story, and will be updated later…