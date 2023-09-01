RAWALPINDI – The United Nations brokered a ceasefire in 1949, which established a Line of Control (LoC) that divided Kashmir into two parts, but the tensions continued unabated and Pakistan Army Chief Syed Asim Munir became the latest to raise his voice for the solution.

In a high-level meeting, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir urged the United Nations (UN) and the Security Council to take steps to resolve the longstanding Kashmir issue.

The meeting was convened to review preparations for the upcoming ministerial meeting of the UN Peacekeeping Mission in which the top Pakistani general participated as a special guest in the concluding session.

Pakistan and Japan jointly organised an event to draw focus on the protection and security of peacekeeping missions. The delegates from several nations and members of the diplomatic community, including senior officials from the UN.

In his address, COAS Asim Munir underscored the growing challenges and threats faced by peacekeeping forces worldwide.

Army Chief further commended the pivotal role played by the United Nations in restoring global peace and stability.

He said Pakistan aims for a region characterised by peace, trade, transit, and investment, a region that ensures prosperity for all states.

General Asim also pointed out the vital role that UN Security Council must play in resolving the longstanding Kashmir issue.